Paul Catron

Paul Richard Catron, age 63, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Loveland, Colorado, on April 13, 2022.
Paul was born on June 29, 1958, with his twin brother Terry. They were born to Ray and Lucille (Zornes) Catron of Iola. Paul graduated from Iola High School in 1977. He attended Pittsburg State University where he studied history. He was always so passionate about history and educated family and friends about it. He worked at Herff Jones in Iola as a machinist making yearbook and diploma covers.
On June 4, 1983, he married Lynn Boyer at Boyer Lake in Iola. Their marriage was blessed with the birth of three children, Erika, Matthew, and Shannen. Paul and Lynn raised their family in Iola. They moved to Burlington, in 2011. They then moved to Fort Collins, Colo., in 2015 and to Loveland, Colo., in 2016.
Paul enjoyed fishing, playing Pitch and Farkle with family and friends, listening to music, and traveling with his family then, later in life, with Lynn and her twin sister Lisa. They created many memories with their trips to Hawaii, San Diego, Monterey, Carmel, and Big Sur. After moving to Colorado, he enjoyed his herb garden. He enjoyed going to concerts and watching the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals and the Kansas Jayhawks. He was able to celebrate the recent National Championship of the KU mens basketball team.
Paul is survived by his wife, Lynn, of the home, children Erika and Matt of Loveland, Colorado and Shannen (Drake) of Kansas City, Mo., sister Rosalie of Princeton, Texas, brothers George (Shirley) of Iola and Donald (Diane) of Topeka, sister-in-law Deb of Iola, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also left behind his beloved Shelties Apollo and Niko.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Terry and Darrel.
A private gathering of family and friends to celebrate his life will take place in Iola at a later date.
