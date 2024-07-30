Paul Nance

Paul Wesley Nance, age 83, of Iola, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2024, at Medicalodges of Iola. Paul was born Nov. 13, 1940, in Thayer, Kansas, to Daniel W. Nance and Lucille (Haas) Nance.
Paul served his country in the United States Navy from 1958 to 1967.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Maralyn; brother, Eldon Nance; sister, Nancy Nance; and stepbrothers, Milo Nance and James Nance.
Paul is survived by daughters, Teresa (Tom) Ellison, Vicki Dailey, Paula (Joe) Dickerson, and Sherlyn (Jarrod) Tedder; and stepchildren, Ramona (Steve) Cranston, Toni Gutierrez, Phillip (Jimmie) Gutierrez, and Bidal Gutierrez.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 15, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. A memorial service will be held on Friday, Aug. 16, at 10:30 a.m., in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Inurnment with military honors will be in the Fort Scott National Cemetery, Fort Scott.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
