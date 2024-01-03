Peggy Carnahan

Peggy Joyce Carnahan, age 90, died on Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 at her home in Gas.
She was born on Aug. 4, 1933, in Allen County, to Fred Weeks and Bertha (Dunton) Weeks.
She was married and divorced, then married Charles “Randy” Carnahan on May 13, 1977.
She was preceded in death by a son, Brian.
Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Holly and April.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
