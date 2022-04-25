Peggy Gilliland

Peggy Marie Gilliland, age 93, of Iola, died on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Allen County Regional Hospital, Iola.
She was born Jan. 19, 1929, in Sun City, Kan., to Jess Farris and Pearl (Boling) Farris.
She married Roy Gilliland on July 9, 1945, in California.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy; parents; and son, Richard Gilliland.
Survivors include her daughter, Marsha Storrer, Iola; daughter-in-law, Rhoda Gilliland, Iola; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A graveside service will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 6, 2022, in Geneva Cemetery, Colony.
Memorials are suggested to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
