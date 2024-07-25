Peggy Smith

Peggy Sue (Giacoma) Smith, age 66, passed away in Chanute on Monday, July 22, 2024.
Peggy was born Feb. 28, 1958, in Pittsburg to Joe and Patsy (Picht) Giacoma. She grew up in Chanute and graduated from Chanute High School with the class of 1976.
Peggy married Michael Smith on Sept. 11, 1976. After 32 years of dedicated retail service at Walmart in Iola, she retired and remained in Iola.
Peggy will be remembered for being selfless, always thinking of others before herself. She loved animals, especially her dogs, and also enjoyed gardening. Peggy’s nieces and nephews could always count on Aunt Peggy to have gum in her purse. Her family and friends were Peggy’s world, and she never met a stranger.
Peggy was preceded in death by her father; husband; longtime companion, Marty Pannell; and niece, Amanda Hasty.
Peggy is survived by her mother; sisters, Teresa (Mike) Dawes, Jennie (Joe) Hasty, Angie (Reggie) Bollinger, and Tina Austin; nieces and nephews, Lacey and Katie Dawes, Becky (John) Clements, Beth (Kaleb) Terlip, Julie (Brett) Luttrell, Vandy Hasty (Terry Green), Matthew and Ally Bollinger, Holly (Trenton) Ebersole, Emma (Will) Adler, and Lance Austin; great-nieces and great-nephews, Ty, Trent, and Reese Clements, Demi Green, Kylar, Kal, Brinkley, Quin, and Bristol Terlip, Owen, Joe, and Jake Luttrell, Reo and Remi Ebersole, and Rome Adler.
A Celebration of Life for Peggy will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at The Venue in Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility or CastAway Animal Shelter, and left in the care of the funeral home. Condolences for the family can be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
