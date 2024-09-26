Peggy Strockis

Peggy L. Heslop Strockis was born July 4, 1927, in Neosho Falls, Kansas. Peggy died Sept. 17, 2024, in Gold River, California.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Tony Strockis; and her siblings and their spouses, Marjorie (Howard), Betty Hill (Bill), and Daryl Heslop (Jan).
She is survived by her son, Patrick Kelley, and partner, Adelle Ulner; and her daughter, Diana, and husband, Robert.
A funeral service is Friday, Oct. 4, at 2 p.m. at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Burial will follow at Cedar Vale Cemetery in Neosho Falls. Memorials may be made to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure Foundation, and left in the care of the funeral home.