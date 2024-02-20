Peggy Withers

Peggy Ann Withers (Simpson), age 77, of Bonham, Texas, formerly of Altoona and Garden City, passed away on Feb. 13, 2024, at North Star Ranch & Rehabilition Center in Bonham.
She was born Sept. 8, 1946, in Iola, to William and Eula (Tinsley) Simpson. She attended Garden City High School in Garden City, Kansas, class of 1965.
She married Harry Withers on Sept. 1, 1968, in Garden City. They were blessed with four children.
She was a member of Verdigris Valley Christian Fellowship in Altoona, before moving to Texas. She enjoyed ceramics, crafts, cooking, baking, and sewing for friends and family. She was always involved in Girl Scouts while the girls were younger as well as any extra activities they were involved in. She had an incredible bond with her grandchildren and especially her great-grandchildren. Animals always had a special place in her heart and during her final couple of years she loved feeding mini donkeys their carrots. Military personnel always held a special place in her heart because of the service and sacrifice to our country. Every year she would donate toys for military children whose parents were deployed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Harry; parents, “Bill” and “Mae” Simpson; and daughter, Betty Ann.
She is survived by daughter, Gail Baker and husband Jim of Perryton, Texas; son, Daniel Withers of Jamestown, North Dakota; daughter, Sharon Hopkins and husband Ken of Trenton, Texas; sister, Bonna Wheeler and husband Rick of Quinter, Kan.; six grandsons; two granddaughters; five great-grandsons; and four great-granddaughters.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, at the High Point Cowboy Church in Colony. Burial will follow in the Colony Cemetery. Peggy’s family will greet friends starting at 9, Saturday morning, prior to the funeral service.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com
