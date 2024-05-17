Penny Lynn Cooper, cherished wife, devoted daughter, loving sister, beloved aunt, and member of the Iola Seventh Day Adventist community, passed away on May 8, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Dec. 18, 1967, to Raymond Cooper and the late Madeline Cooper.
From her earliest days, Penny’s heart beat with an unparalleled affection for her family and her cherished dogs, whom she adored like her own children. Penny’s journey led her to Emporia State University, where she pursued her passion for business; yet, her true joy came from the simple pleasures of life – collecting Fenton glassware, reveling in the joys of aunt-hood, cooking, and spending precious moments with her family, especially her husband, Eric Powell.
Her love for cooking is something to be remembered, especially during the holiday season, when she would delight her loved ones with homemade fudge and cherished family recipes. Her Christmas treats were more than just confections; they were a tangible expression of her love to those around her. In 2020, Penny united her life with Eric Powell, the love of her life, and together they built a foundation of love and support, not only for each other but also for their families.
Penny’s memory will forever be cherished by those she leaves behind. Her husband, Eric Powell; her father, Raymond Cooper; her cherished dogs, Chester, Kisses, Charlie, Buddy, and Suzie; and siblings, Willis Vanderford, Wayne Vanderford, Tammy Hoover, and Benita Moore.
Penny’s legacy of love, generosity, and warmth will continue to shine brightly in the hearts of all who were fortunate enough to know her. May her gentle spirit find peace, and may her memory forever be a source of comfort and inspiration to us all.
Rest in peace, dear Penny. You will be deeply missed and forever remembered with love.
The family will plan a memorial service at a later date. Memorials may be made out to Feuerborn Family Funeral Service for the Penny Cooper Memorial Fund, and left with the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
