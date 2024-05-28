Pete Richardson

Pete D. Richardson, age 65, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2024, at Moran Manor Nursing Home in Moran.
Pete was born on Sept. 20, 1958, in Colorado. After he graduated from high school, he served in the U.S. Army.
Pete made many friends in the nursing home, and will be truly missed by all who knew him.
A memorial service for Pete will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 6, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Inurnment will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iola. Memorials may be made to Moran Manor and left in the care of the funeral home.