Phyllis Warren

Phyllis LeVier (Jack) Warren, 96, died Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at Greystone Residential Care in Iola.
Phyllis was born March 4, 1924, to Frank R. and Helen G. (LeVier) Jack in Garnett.
She married Thomas A. Warren on Nov. 5, 1945. They later divorced. They had two sons, Stephen Jack Warren and Donald Orland Warren, who survive.
Phyllis is preceded in death by a brother, Frank Warren Jack.
Services have taken place.
Memorials in honor of Phyllis are suggested to Greystone Residential Care, in care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Condolences for the family may be left online at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.