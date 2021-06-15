Apolonio “Polo” Perez, 83, of Humboldt, passed away at his home on Friday, June 11, 2021. Polo was born on April 10, 1938, in Chanute, the son of Felix and Pauline (Gutierrez) Perez.
After high school, Polo joined the U.S. Army, and received his honorable discharge as a sergeant. Polo worked several years at H. K. Porter as a Supervisor.
Polo enjoyed his time with family, especially his grandchildren. He loved the outdoors, from working in his gardens to going fishing any chance he got. Polo enjoyed watching sports, mainly the Chiefs and Royals, his two favorites.
Polo is survived by: children Philip Perez (Tammy) of Moran, Clayton “Lance” Perez (Sandy) of Humboldt, Travis Perez of Greenwood, Ark.; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; son-in-law Steve Young of Fort Smith, Ark.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Polo was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Terri Young; and siblings Lupe Perez, Raymond Perez and Juanita Donnelly.
Cremation has been requested with no services planned at this time. Memorials are suggested to either A.C.A.R.F. and or Horizon Hospice and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at: www.countrysidefh.com Services entrusted to Countryside Funeral Home 101 N. Highland, Chanute, 66720.