Preston Beasley

Preston Elliott Beasley passed peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023.
Preston was born to Pierce and Zoey Beasley on Dec. 28, 2022, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute.
For his 11 days on this Earth, he has only known warmth and love given by his family. Preston’s caregivers at Children’s Mercy Hospital became an extended family to him. Though his time was short, his impact will be long-lasting.
Preston leaves his parents, brothers, Caiden and Sebastian, and many grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.
…. And to think the first thing he saw when his little eyes opened was the face of Jesus.
A memorial service to honor Preston’s life will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Ronald McDonald House, and may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
