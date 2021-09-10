Prudy Fronk

Prudence Lavon Fronk, age 96, of Iola, died Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, at Moran Manor.
She was born March 30, 1925, in Moran, to Ray Lower and Dorothy (Cation) Lower.
She married H.J. (Jack) Fronk in April 1946, in Iola. He preceded her in death.
She also was preceded in death by a son, Kevin Fronk; daughter, Aimee Sue Billingsley; and one brother.
Survivors include two grandsons, two great-grandchildren, a brother and other relatives.
Cremation will take place. No services are planned.
Memorials are suggested to the Bowlus Fine Arts Center, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
