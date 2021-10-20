Queen Eileen Rinehart, 96, died Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, in Humboldt.
She was born Oct. 14, 1925, to Otto Alfred and Cora Mae (Stroup) Powers in El Dorado. On Nov. 19, 1942, she married Thomas Greeley Rinehart. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include her children, Sandra Hamilton, John Rinehart, Peggy Murrell, and Patricia Millar.
Visitation is 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association and may be left with the funeral home at 1883 U.S. 54, Iola, KS 66749.