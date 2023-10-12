Ralph Dowell II

Ralph Eugene Dowell II, 65, passed away Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023, at his home in Wichita.
Ralph was born on Jan. 21, 1958 to Ralph Eugene Dowell Sr. and Francis Violet (Reiter)
He is survived by his siblings, Vicki Folk (Jerald) of Iola, Sandra Ruckman (Bernie) of Jacksonville, Fla., Barbara Murry (Richard) of Iola, Emma Stotler (Neeley) of Wichita, Richard Dowell of Iola and Ronnie Dowell (Debbie) of Burlington; and numerous other family and friends.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13, at Highland Cemetery in Iola.
Memorial contributions are suggested to American Heart and Diabetes Association and can be left in the care of Feuerborn Family Funeral Services.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
