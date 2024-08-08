Ralph Stoll

 | Thu, Aug 08, 2024
July 21, 1929-Aug. 5, 2024

August 8, 2024 - 3:38 PM

Ralph Eugene Stoll, age 95, of LaHarpe, died Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at St. Luke’s East, Lee’s Summit, Missouri. 

He was born July 21, 1929, in Cripple Creek, Colorado, to Edwin Stoll and Goldie (Johnson) Stoll.

He married  Beatrice Barr Jan. 11, 1955, in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by sons, Wesley Stoll, Howard Stoll and Harold Stoll.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Beatrice, of the home; children, Joyce Adair, Wyatt D. Stoll and Donna Stoll.

A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. A graveside service is at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, n the LaHarpe Cemetery.

