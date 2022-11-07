Joseph Randolph (Randy) Duarte, 73, of Le Roy, passed away Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at his residence. Randy was born Jan. 17, 1949, in San Bernardino, Calif., to Joe M. Duarte and Mary (Soliz) Duarte.
Randy graduated from Barstow High School, Barstow, Calif. He furthered his education and graduated with a bachelor’s degree from UC-Davis. Randy served as a deputy sheriff with San Bernadino County Sheriff’s Office, stationed in Barstow, for 29 years, retiring in 2006. Prior, he served six years as a reserve sheriff’s deputy for the same department.
Randy and Laurel Tarbox were married and they were blessed with four children. Randy married Anthea Treat and they had two daughters. Randy and Betty Goodner were married May 10, 1991, in Hinkley, Calif., and Betty brought three children into the family.
Randy was a member of the Neosho Lodge No. 27, AF&AM, of Le Roy, the York Rite, Iola, and St. John’s Catholic Church, Iola.
Randy enjoyed fishing, hunting and his talking biscuit. He made people laugh and made them enjoy life — he was a people person. Randy loved his family and spending time with them.
Randy was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Duarte; and brother-in-law, Richard Tvedt.
Randy is survived by his wife, Betty, of the home; children, Stephanie (Brian) Jones, Barstow, Calif., Everett (Laura) Duarte, Bermuda Dunes, Calif., Joe (Jennifer) Duarte, Anaheim, Calif., Ashleigh Duarte, Apple Valley, Calif., Amelia (Colby) Black, Fayetteville, Ark., Evelyn (Andrew) Jones, Russellville, Ark., Angelia Roney, Iola, Michael (Kellie) Roney, Burlington, and Stephanie Hobert, Emporia; 28 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Jean Tvedt, Barstow, Calif.; brother, Christopher Duarte, Barstow, Calif., Kenneth (Debbie) Goodner, Chanute; and numerous other relatives and friends.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 U.S. 54, Iola. A Rosary will be recited at 10 a.m. Thursday at St. John’s Catholic Church, Iola, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. Burial with Masonic graveside services will be in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to Coffey County Cancer Support Group, which may be left with the funeral home.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Advertisement