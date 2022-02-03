Randy White

Randal Lee White, 63, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Mo., with his sons at his side.
Randy was born Jan. 16, 1959, in Fort Lee, Va. He was the son of Don White and Esther Bohannon. Randy grew up in many different places as a child due to his parent’s involvement in the military. One of his favorite places was Colorado Springs. He grew up playing sports, listening to music, and traveling. He was especially good at playing cards, foosball, table tennis, and other related games. He gained many friends this way and continued to do so as an adult as he settled down in the Iola area for the remainder of his lifetime.
Randy enlisted in the National Guard after high school. Once fulfilling his duties, from there he went on to a career as a commercial truck driver for the next 20 years. It was during this time he married and had his children. He transitioned from driving big trucks to being a custodian for the Iola school district at Iola Middle School for a number of years. He absolutely loved this job and getting to see the kids smiling faces every day. He continued this line of work until retirement.
When Randy wasn’t working, some of his interests involved rock music, visiting with friends, competitive racing, and reading as many books as he possibly could. He dabbled in a broad range of subjects and academics as he believed it was better to be as well-rounded a person as possible rather than limit himself to one particular thing.
Randy was a devout man of God. His Christianity he kept very near and dear to his heart. He would spread the gospel to anyone willing to listen. In his earlier years he was known to hold sermons as a part- time pastor as well at truck stops and local churches.
Randy’s favorite interests were being involved with his two sons whom he was very proud of. He enjoyed being involved in their activities and his two boys were his life. But above all else, his favorite was his granddaughter, Ella. She brought a smile to his face that no one else could, and gave him a lot of joy in his later years. They were very quickly known to be best friends and had a very special bond.
Randy is survived by his two sons, Zane White, Lawrence, and Bo White, Kansas City; granddaughter Ella White, Lawrence; sisters Rhonda White-Standfast, Chanute, and Becky Loethen, Holts Summit, Mo., as well as many other extended family members and friends.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Esther Mae Bohannon, and father, Don White.
Cremation has taken place. No services are planned at this time due to the pandemic. Online condolences and special moments may be shared to his personal Facebook account for others to read and enjoy. Randy would have loved for this to be a time for everyone to be brought together in that way. He also would have loved it if you’d say a prayer for him, as he is now reunited with his late mother after many years of missing her, and his lord and saviour, Jesus Christ.
Advertisement