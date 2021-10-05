Reta Stanley

Reta Earlene Stanley passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Greystone Assisted Living in Iola.
Reta was born April 17, 1937, to Irvin and Wilma (Donaldson) Gregg in Iola. She married Marvin Stanley on Feb. 28, 1959. They were blessed with three children they raised on farms near LaHarpe and Moran, then finally settled on the family farm near Elsmore in 1968.
She enjoyed taking care of her flowers and doing needlework projects. Reta’s greatest joy was spending time with family, sharing her never ending gentle love.
Reta was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; son, Kenneth; parents, Irvin and Wilma; brother, Marvin; and sister, Nina.
Reta is survived by her daughters, Vickie (Jerald) Smart of Moran and Lisa (Jerry) Lynch of Olathe; grandchildren, Derek (Kim) Hanson, Kayla (Chris) Raider, Dustin (Rochelle) Smart, and Danielle Lynch; great-grandchildren, Kolton Hanson, Kallie and Kaelynn Caldwell, Dylan, Logan, Tucker, and Oakley Raider, Jayden, Lilly and Jessie Smart, and Madison Swink; and a sister, Dee (Wayne) Shultz.
Funeral services to honor the life of Reta will be at 10 a.m. Thursday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service in Iola, Kansas. Burial will follow at Moran Cemetery
Family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Venue at the funeral home.
Memorials in honor of Reta are suggested to A.C.A.R.F. of LaHarpe and may be left with the funeral home or mailed to 1883 U.S. Highway 54, Iola, KS 66749.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
