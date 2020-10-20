Richard Clounch, formerly of Humboldt, died Oct. 8, 2020, at his home in La Crescenta, California. He was born in Chanute on Jan. 25, 1956, to William and Marylee (Cheney) Clounch.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Janet Pulley. He is survived by his son, Anthony (Amanda) Lew and grandchildren, Aaron and Aaliyah of Humboldt; one sister, Juanita (George) Bell of Austin, Texas; and two brothers, Tim (Karen) Clounch of Humboldt and Cheney Clounch of Denver, Colorado.
A visitation will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
In lieu of flowers, you can make donations to the American Cancer Society or to a memorial in Richard’s name. Condolences for the family may be left at feuerbornfuneral.com.