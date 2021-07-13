 | Tue, Jul 13, 2021
Richard Fox

1944 - 2021

July 13, 2021 - 7:23 AM

Richard Henry Fox, age 77, of Iola, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at his residence. He was born May 29, 1944, in San Bernardino, Calif., to Richard P. Fox and Enaze (Hurd) Fox. 

Richard and Geraldine Burton were married on June 12, 1970, in Tremonton, Utah. 

A memorial service honoring Richard’s life is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.

Memorials are suggested to the Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

