Richard Ray Grisier (75) of Yates Center, passed away on the night of Sept. 11, 2024, and went peacefully to the Lord.
He was born March 28, 1949, in Yates Center, to Robert and Alice Grisier. He was the oldest of five children. He graduated from Yates Center High School in 1967. After high school, he went to Pittsburg State University in Pittsburg, Kansas, to receive an associates degree in Auto Mechanic Vocational School. He then enlisted into the U.S. Air Force in December 1969 and completed USAP Technical Aircraft and Engine Maintenance School at Sheppard Field, Texas.
Richard served eight years as an aircraft mechanic. Richard continued to be active in the Air Force National Guard in Topeka, Kansas. He was with the 190th Unit, KC 135 E air refueling plane. Richard finished 22 years with the U.S. Air Force and was honorably discharged in January 1991. Richard held the rank of technical sergeant.
On Nov. 28, 1981, Richard married Linda Kay Coltrane and they had two children, Mark Ray Grisier and Jessica Kay Grisier.
He leaves his wife, Linda, of 42 years; his children, Mark (Becky) Grisier and Jessica (Nick) Leis both of Yates Center; his grandchildren, Charlotte and Timbir Grisier and anticipated Baby Leis; his siblings, Joe (Karen) Grisier of Yates Center, George (Sharon) Grisier of Gas, Rodney Grisier of Yates Center, and Marcia (Vance) Burns of Clearwater; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was a life-long member of the New York Valley Church.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Alice Grisier.
The family is planning the visitation from 6:20 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at New York Valley Church. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at New York Valley Church followed by a burial at Kalida cemetery in Yates Center.
The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the Richard Grisier Memorial Scholarship. These may be sent in care of Campbell Funeral Home, PO Box 188, Yates Center, KS 66783.
