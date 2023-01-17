Richard Perkins

Richard D. Perkins, age 88, Iola, formerly of Mound City, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
He was born in Pleasanton on Nov. 1, 1934, the son of Edward and Guyla Brown Perkins. He graduated from La Cygne High School and later received an associates degree from Fort Scott Community College after retiring from the Army.
He was united in marriage to Susan Norton. She preceded him in death Jan. 16, 1996. He later married Bonnie Sponseller Stout. He added many new family members with this marriage. He served his country for over 20 years in the United States Army including the Vietnam War. He earned many honors including a Purple Heart.
After military retirement he worked at numerous jobs including private security, the Alaskan Pipeline, City of Mound City and Cedar Brook Country Club. He coached many young men in baseball and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, the American Legion and the VFW.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister, Dorothy Ruggles, a grandson, Timothy, and a great grandson, Darius.
Dick is survived by his wife, Bonnie; three sons, James Perkins, Joseph Perkins and Timothy Perkins; two daughters, Debora David and Denise East; acquired children, Gary Stout, Randy Stout, Kim Stout and Tammy Johnson; 17 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren.
Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023 at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Mound City Chapel. Burial will be in the La Cygne Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to service time. Contributions are suggested to the American Legion Post #15 Baseball Team.
