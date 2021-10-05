 | Tue, Oct 05, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Richard Powell

Obituaries

October 5, 2021 - 7:11 AM

Richard Powell of Iola passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, of cancer at the age of 62. 

Richard Powell

Survivors include his wife Sharon Samford Powell; his son Joshua and his wife Mandy; his mother Betty Powell; brothers Robert Jr., all of Iola; Rory and his husband Paul of Overland Park; and Ray of Stuart, Fla.; grandchildren Raegan and Quayd; and nieces and nephews.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Robert Powell Sr.; parents-in-law Lindon and Dorothy Samford. 

A celebration of life will be scheduled later.

Related
January 16, 2019
July 15, 2015
June 5, 2015
May 31, 2013
Most Popular