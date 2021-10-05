Richard Powell of Iola passed away Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, of cancer at the age of 62.
Survivors include his wife Sharon Samford Powell; his son Joshua and his wife Mandy; his mother Betty Powell; brothers Robert Jr., all of Iola; Rory and his husband Paul of Overland Park; and Ray of Stuart, Fla.; grandchildren Raegan and Quayd; and nieces and nephews.
Richard was preceded in death by his father, Robert Powell Sr.; parents-in-law Lindon and Dorothy Samford.
A celebration of life will be scheduled later.