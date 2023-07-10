Richard Weilert

Richard Francis Weilert, 82, Humboldt, died at his residence on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Richard was born March 26, 1941, in Dodge City, to Dr. John J. Weilert and Anna Mae (Robinson) Weilert-Works.
Richard graduated in 1959 from Humboldt High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army for three years.
Richard married Louise Smith on June 19, 1976, in Humboldt.
She survives, as do numerous other relatives and friends.
A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Humboldt, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10. Inurnment with military honors will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Humboldt.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas.
Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
