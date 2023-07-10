 | Mon, Jul 10, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Richard Weilert

March 26, 1941 — July 8, 2023

Obituaries

July 10, 2023 - 3:14 PM

Richard Francis Weilert, 82, Humboldt, died  at his residence on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Richard was born March 26, 1941, in Dodge City, to Dr. John J. Weilert and Anna Mae (Robinson) Weilert-Works. 

Richard graduated in 1959 from Humboldt High School. He served his country in the U.S. Army for three years.

Richard married Louise Smith on June 19, 1976, in Humboldt.

She survives, as do numerous other relatives and friends. 

A Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Humboldt, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10. Inurnment with military honors will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Humboldt.

Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas. 

Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Related
February 10, 2023
May 4, 2022
April 26, 2022
July 13, 2017
Most Popular