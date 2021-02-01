Richard Winn

Richard Earl Winn, 72, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021.
He was the first-born child of his parents, Kenneth R. and Betty L. (Stroud) Winn, on June 7, 1948, at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka.
Throughout Richard’s life, he was always known to be able to fix anything. He would have given the shirt off his back to anyone in need. He loved raising kids, fishing, working on cars, drilling oil wells, going to the casino, showing his cars and boat, and talking to anyone who would listen. Richard really loved and was proud of his family and his honorary family.
Richard is survived by his wife Cynthia Winn of the home; his mother Betty Winn, Le Roy; his sister Teresa True and husband Dale; his aunt Barbara Cooper of Pasadena, Texas; his children Kenneth P. Winn, Iola, Valerie Linenberger and husband Jim, Salina, April Winn-Patrick and husband Steve, Marion, Stanley Winn and wife Amy, Owassa, Okla., Kryslynn Winn, Emporia, Kaylynn, Trey and Nathan Winn, all of the home, Vicky Nichols, Independence, Travis Crouch, Independence, Bruce Zeigler and wife Susanne, Columbia, S.C., Derrick Bailey and wife Rozeanna, Helena, Mont., and Karen Bailey, Topeka; grandchildren Milah Morgan and Dayton Linenberger, Weston Winn, Piper and Lincoln Reed, Chesney, Kasteel and Destin Nichols; nephew Brian True; and niece Stacy True. In Richard’s own words about family: “The way I see it…it’s complicated!”
Richard is preceded in death by his father, Kenneth R. Winn; his grandparents, Richard and Margaret (Packard) Winn and Lee Earl and Katherine (Schwindt) Stroud; and his aunt Darlene and Uncle Robert Winn.
Funeral services are at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at St. John Lutheran Church in Aliceville. Burial will follow at Big Creek Cemetery near Gridley. Viewing will take place from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, at the Van Arsdale Funeral Home in Le Roy. The family will receive friends Wednesday morning from 10 a.m. until services at the church. Memorials can be made to the family in care of Van Arsdale Funeral Home, or the Athletic Program of Southern Coffey County High School. Condolences may be expressed at vanarsdalefs.com