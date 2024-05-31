Rick Russell

Frederick “Rick” Armour Russell, 70, of Olathe passed away surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.
Rick was born Sept. 21, 1953, in Iola to Herk and Ann Russell.
Rick grew up and attended school in Iola, graduating from Iola High School in 1971. He went on to earn a bachelor‘s degree in Business Administration and Management from the University of Kansas in 1975 and was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity. He earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in 1983.
In 1986, Rick went to work for Peterson Manufacturing in Grandview, Missouri. He spent 21 years at Peterson in the accessory lighting division, and during his time with them, he became an associate member of the National Association of Trailer Manufacturers and began attending industry conventions.
In 2007, Rick joined Carry-On Trailers in Lavonia, Georgia and was named vice president of marketing and product development. He was elected to the NATM Board of Directors for two terms, and he chaired the Government Affairs Committee. Rick also supported the NATM Political Action Committee and served on the PAC board. He attended Regulatory Roundup in Washington, D.C. and hosted legislative plant tours at several of Carry-On’s manufacturing plants. Capping his work with NATM, Rick received the 2018 Outstanding Member Award. He retired from Carry-On Trailers in 2018.
For all of the gratification Rick felt for his work and accomplishments, he loved his family the most. He was quietly selfless, and a steadfast, bold protector of those he loved. His children and grandchildren filled his heart with pride, brought him daily joy, and were the realization of his life well-lived.
Rick is survived by Rachel, his wife of 25 years; daughter Rebecca Herdman and husband, Eric; daughter Shelly Ballesteros and husband, Bobby; daughter Sarah Fouche and husband, Al; grandchildren Dallas Ballesteros, Chloe Herdman, Sophie Fouche, Matthew Herdman, and Isaiah Ballesteros; and niece and nephews Libby Hineman, S.K. Alexander, Harker Russell and Ben Russell. Rick is also survived by his sister Pam Alexander and husband, Ken, of Topeka and his brother Herk Russell and wife, Margie, of Andover.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. June 12, at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Dr., Shawnee, Kansas 66203.
In lieu of flowers an expression of sympathy may be made in Rick’s name to KC Pet Project.
