Rick Vincent

Rickie “Rick” Eugene Vincent, 61, of Catoosa, Okla., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Rick was born in Vicenza, Italy, Jan. 12, 1961, where his father was stationed in the Army. When Rick was 1-year-old, they moved back to Kansas where Rick graduated from Crest High School, in 1979.
Rick started his 23-year career at Melton Truck Lines in January of 2000. Rick was an orientation supervisor, manager and director of safety, all at Melton. His passion for safety was incredible. He was a tremendous leader, mentor and counselor to so many drivers and office staff.
Rick lived life to the fullest! He loved the outdoors, gardening, camping, the woods, firepits, boating, riding his Harley, just to name a few. Rick is preceded in death by his beloved mother Bonnie Vincent, whom recently passed.
Rick is survived by his wife of 17 years Lesley Vincent of Catoosa, Okla.; his father Gene Vincent of Colony; his son Nick Vincent of Honolulu, Hawaii; daughter Morgan Tracy of Tulsa; sister Lynn Huffman and husband Paul of Weatherford, Texas; and nephew Jacob Huffman of 29 Palms, Calif.
Memorial Service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 18, at Fellowship Congregational Church, 2900 S. Harvard, Tulsa, Ok. Immediately following please join the family at Lisa and Mike Mitrik’s home, 4212 E. 77th, Tulsa, Ok.
In lieu of flowers, make a donation to Humane Society of Tulsa.
