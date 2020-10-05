Rickey Booe

Rickey W. Booe, 68, of Humboldt, died September 19, 2020, at Allen County Regional Hospital. He was born September 1, 1952, in Chanute, to Lloyd Booe and Anna (Wade) Booe.
Rickey married Vickie Norton on October 2, 1976, in Humboldt.
Rickey is survived by his wife, Vickie, of the home; sisters, Sandra Hurst and husband, Richard, Humboldt, Nancy Culbertson and companion, Harold Trent, Iola; brother Rex Allen Booe, Larned; and numerous other relatives.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. Inurnment will be at a later date in Mount Hope Cemetery, Humboldt.
Memorials are suggested to the American Diabetes Association, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.