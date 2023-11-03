Ricky Miller

Ricky Eugene Miller, age 64, of Moran, died on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, at Neosho County Regional Medical Center.
He was born March 14, 1959, in Eureka, to Carl Miller and Zella (Briggs) Miller.
He served in the United States Navy from 1987 to 1993.
He married Tammy Gineste on March 2, 2000, in Miami, Okla.
Ricky was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Terri Walker.
Survivors include his wife; son, Shannon Miller; step-children, Candice Gardner, Shawn Reed; brothers, Joe Petrosius, David “Duke” Miller; and eight grandchildren.
Cremation will take place and no services are planned.
Memorials are suggested to Wings of Warriors, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas.
