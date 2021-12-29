Robert Burkholder

Robert David Burkholder, 44, Neodesha, died Saturday Dec. 25, 2021, at Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center in Chanute. Robert was born Sept. 6, 1977, in Iola to Charles Jr. and Judy Burkholder.
Robert was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.
Robert is survived by his wife, Helen (Leckrone) Burkholder and their unborn child; mother, Judy Burkholder, of Florida; two sisters, Diane Hall, of Missouri, and April Carruth, of Texas; brother, Matthew, of Kansas; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Robert enjoyed walks and time with his dog Hulk. He was a Green Bay Packers collector and fan.
Cremation will take place. A visitation will be set for a later date.
