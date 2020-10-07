Robert Lee Scantlin, 76, passed away at Citizens Memorial Hospital Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. He was born Nov. 4, 1943 in Iola, to Raymond and Mary Scantlin.
Bob proudly served in the U.S. Navy from June 1961 to March 1985, where he retired E9 as Command Master Chief. He was decorated with the National Defense Service Medal, Navy Achievement Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Sixth Good Conduct Medal for period ending Oct. 14, 1985, and Meritorious Service Medal.
While serving in the Navy, Bob was stationed in San Diego, Boston and New Orleans, where he met Marcia Ann Skomorucha. The couple married on Aug. 16, 1980 in Fort Leavenworth.
Bob had a true love for the outdoors and dreamed of living in Alaska. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and hunting. He was a skilled woodworker who loved making furniture for his family, and was also known to pull the arm on a slot machine.
Bob leaves behind his loving wife, Marcia; four children, Sandra Kay Mosbrucker (Jamie), St. Joseph, Mo., Robert Lee Scantlin Jr. (Lanette), Milford, Ohio, Stacy Lynn Sawyer (Stefan) Lawrence, and Amanda Owens (Zach) Springfield, Mo.; 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Mary, stepfather, Raymond Cutshall; grandchildren, Taylor and Emily Sawyer; and a sister, Elizabeth Vickery.