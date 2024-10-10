Roberta Aubuchon

Roberta Lynn (Mingucci) Aubuchon, age 74, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024 at her home in Kincaid, Kan.
Roberta was born June 18, 1950, to Arthur and Bertha Mingucci. She was a loving sister to nine siblings and was the youngest daughter.
She graduated from Redemptorist all-girl high school. She married Daniel Reyes and became a proud mother to Daniel Reyes III and Tina Zibung.
Roberta was also blessed to have 20 nieces and nephews, as well as six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Later in her life she married Gary Aubuchon and went on to live a fulfilling life on a farm in Kincaid. She was a devoted follower of Christ and served on mission trips, as well as attended retreats at Benedictine College in Atchinson.
Roberta was not only a mother, sister, aunt, mother-in-law, and grandmother, she had the ability to adapt to any role that someone needed. She was a shoulder to cry on, a listening ear, a helpful hand, and so much more. She made sure to always try to be at all the big life moments. From births, baby showers, birthdays, weddings, family reunions, and everything in between.
Nothing could stand in her way of having an adventure because she was so young at heart. She dressed up as an elf with her niece, Anita, to deliver essential items during the pandemic. She completed a 5K with her son, Danny, granddaughter Sophia, and great-niece Brittaniee. Sailed on a cruise with her nieces, Lisa and Kim, to St. Maarten. Her main goal in life was to always be there for her family and friends.
A devoted wife, loving sister, and mother, Roberta was preceded in death by her husband, Gary Aubuchon; son-in-law, Tom Zibung; and other loving family members.
The family will greet friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service.
A funeral service is at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola.
Burial will immediately follow at Fairview Cemetery in Mildred.
Friends are invited to join the family for lunch at the family farm following the services. They ask that guests bring lawn chairs.
Memorials may be made to Wings of Warriors and left in the care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
