Robin Hixon

Jack and Winona Hixon were blessed with their third daughter, Robin Lynette Hixon, born Jan. 29, 1953, at Allen County Hospital.
Growing up, Robin chose the road less traveled, after earning a degree in English, Elementary Education she spent four years in the service of our country, rising to the level of SP5 in The Army Intelligence Corps. Her education continued, receiving a degree in computer science, with a minor in accounting.
Robin spent the largest part of her career working at USDA for our nation’s farmers. Robin was an avid sports fan, Chiefs in the fall, Jayhawks for basketball, the Royals in the spring, and the Olympics. She was an accomplished water skier, sailor, and an avid swimmer, spending many happy days on Lake Fort Scott at her parents’ cabin. Robin had many loves in her life, choosing a life of service to others. One of her passions was genealogy.
She volunteered at the Old Fort Genealogical Society in Fort Scott. She traveled throughout the four states walking through cemeteries looking for grave markers, for people across the U.S. and abroad. In retirement she continued her service to others working part time for CASA in Iola. She was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Iola. Robin’s service to others included the two-legged variety, she supported Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF).
Robin went to meet her savior on July 30, 2022. She is survived by her sisters, Linda Lind and Lanny of Newton and Jacky Martin and Hal of Fort Scott; nephews and nieces, Chris Lind and Amy of Olathe, Matt Lind of Overland Park, Justin Diebolt and Grace of Kansas City Mo., Mandi Kruckenberg and Brian of Orting, Wash., Holly Martin of Battleground, Wash., Brett Diebolt and Emily of Fort Scott and Megan Rowan and Jeff of Richmond, Mo.; grandniece and grandnephews Ava and Jaxon Kruckenberg and Henry Diebolt and Aunt Joyce Hixon of Sikeston, Mo.; and many cousins across the country.
Join us for an old-fashioned potluck Celebration of Life from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at 110 S. Washington Ave. Iola. In lieu of flowers, she requested donations be made to ACARF of LaHarpe, to CASA of Iola or the Jack Hixon Endowment Memorial at Allen Community College.
