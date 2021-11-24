Ronald Lee “Ron” Smith, 69, rural St. Paul, died at his home early Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. His death was unexpected.
He was born Feb. 11, 1952, in Parsons, to Joseph A. and Mary K. (Vogel) Smith. The family lived in Stark and when he was 10 they moved to Walnut. He attended St. Patrick’s Grade School and graduated from St. Paul High School in 1970. He attended Labette Community College, where he played baseball. He graduated from Kansas State University in 1974 with a degree in agricultural education.
Ron was in business with Pat Jacquinot operating the Boots and Saddle Supper Club in Walnut. He was also a field representative for Purina Feed. From 1978 to 2007 he was the Vo-Ag teacher at Marmaton Valley High School. Since 1974, he has been a partner in the family farm operation, RDJ Farm.
He was a long-time member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Walnut and currently was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Surviving are his brothers and sister, Joe Smith of Erie, Don Smith (Mary) of Walnut, Joni Creamean (Carl) of Lenexa; brother-in-law, Gene Tibbetts of Olathe; nephews, Jay Smith, Jamie Smith, Josh Smith, and Dallas Smith; and nieces, Tiffany Bohn, Megan Janke, Jennifer Snell, Danielle Mattox and Savannah Robison. Preceding him in death were his parents, Joseph in 1992 and Mary K. in 2007 and sister, Judith Ann Tibbetts in 2006.
The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, at St. Francis Catholic Church in St. Paul with Father Pat York officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Francis Cemetery.
The Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Friday at the church and the family will receive friends following the Rosary until 8:30. The casket will remain closed.
Memorials are suggested to the Walnut Community Service Organization and these may be left in the care of or mailed to the Carson-Wall Funeral Home 403 Main St., St. Paul, KS 66771.
