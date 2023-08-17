Ronda Nickels

Ronda J. (Sicka) Nickels, 66, of Broken Arrow, Okla., and a former Parsons resident, passed away at 11:41 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023, at Labette Health in Parsons.
She was born on March 11, 1957, in Iola, to Frank and Mae (Link) Sicka. Ronda grew up at Iola and attended Iola schools graduating from Iola High School in 1975. She then went on to attend Pittsburg State University.
She lived in Lyons, Parsons, Independence, and Oklahoma City before moving to Broken Arrow. She worked as a medical coder for many years for several hospitals.
Ronda enjoyed living a quiet and peaceful life. In her younger years she enjoyed riding motorcycles. She was baptized and confirmed into the Catholic Church.
She and Don Nickels were united in marriage on June 18, 1977, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Iola. They later divorced.
She is survived by her sister Sue Smith, and her husband, Richard of Parsons, her nephews, Dr. Christopher Smith, and his wife, Jennifer, of Wichita and Craig Smith, and his wife, Kayla of Monett, Mo., her great-niece and nephews, Joshua, Eli, Mason, and Brinley Smith, and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.
The Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 19, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with Father Curtis Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Parsons. The Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. Saturday prior to the Mass. Friends may come to the Carson-Wall Funeral Home to view and sign the register on Friday. Memorials are suggested to the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, and these may be left at or mailed to the funeral home 112 N. 26th St., P.O. Box 942, Parsons, KS 67357.
Online condolences may be left at www.wallfuneralservices.com.
