Ronna Howerton

Ronna Marie Howerton, age 67, of Gas, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Ronna was born in Parsons, on Feb. 7, 1957 to Benjamin Cannon and Helen (Lever) Cannon.
She was previously married to Rick Cloud. They had three children. She also was married to Kevin Howerton.
Ronna was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kevin; brothers, Steve and David Cannon; sister, Donita Boone; and son, Craig Cloud.
Survivors include her children, Lisa (Brett) and Jason Cloud.
A visitation is from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 at The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas.
Services are at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23. Burial wil follow at the Gas City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made out to Feuerborn Family Funeral Service to help the family with final expenses, and can be left in the care of the funeral home.
