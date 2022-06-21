Rose Marie Fry, 84, of Westphalia, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 18, 2022.
She was born Sept. 22, 1937, in Ottawa, the daughter of Emil Ludolph and Gertrude Bouse. Rose married William Edgar Fry on June 26, 1957; they were married 47 years. They had three children.
Rose worked as postmaster of Westphalia for 30 years. After retiring she worked at Farmers State Bank for a number of years.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband William Edgar Fry, her parents Gertrude and Emil Ludolph, a sister Virginia Schwermann, brother Emil “Butch” Ludolph, and a son-in-law David Noonan.
She is survived by her children William (Vicki) Fry, Cheri (Doug) Clark, Pam Noonan; and grandchildren, Rebecca (Mike) Miller, Jeri Edwards, Brenda (Kody) Johnson, Bryan (Jordan) Clark, Michelle (Andrew) Weber, Brent (Kailey) Clark, Tony (Kristi) Noonan; 12 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; one brother Richard (Pat) Ludolph; one brother-in-law Bernard Schwermann; one sister-in-law Esther Ludolph; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 24 at Jones Funeral Home in Burlington. Burial will follow at Quisling Cemetery.
The family will meet with friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Saint Teresa Cemetery (for a shelter house) and may be sent in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277, Burlington, KS 66839
