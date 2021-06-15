Rosemary Gillaspie, 90, of Colony, passed from this life Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Parkview Heights Care Center in Garnett.
Rosemary was born on August 9, 1930, in Kincaid, to Lawrence (Jack) and Lucy Ruth (Reynolds) McCollam. She graduated from Kincaid Rural High School in 1948. She married George Milton Gillaspie, Jr., on August 30, 1948. They lived in California for two years, then returned to Kansas and farmed for several years. George eventually took up carpentry and built several homes in the area. They had eleven children: Nancy Ruth, Anna Lee, James Michael, Steve Allen, David Wayne, Dennis Milton, Kevin Gale, Mary Ellen, Scott Lewis, Thomas Calvin and Daniel Eugene. Seven of her children attended The University of Kansas in Lawrence.
Rosemary was employed by the US Postal Service for 16 years and Walmart for 15 years.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her husband; both her parents; her brother Vernon McCollam; her son, Steve; her daughter, Nancy; her son, Scott; her grandson Mark Bartlett; and her grandson Joshua Gillaspie.
Rosemary is survived by her daughter, Anna Spears; sons Michael, David (Alice); Dennis (Mary), Kevin (Angel); daughter, Mary Feltz; son, Thomas, son, Daniel; sister, Delores Butler; brother, Jimmy McCollam; sister, Kathleen McCollam; 19 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and 4 great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 19, 2021, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 219 S Oak Street, Garnett.
Private memorial services will be at a later date.
Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, should be made in Rosemary’s name to Allen County Animal Rescue Facility (ACARF), The Humane Society or the American Heart Association.