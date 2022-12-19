 | Mon, Dec 19, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Roy Akin

Dec. 13, 1969 — Dec. 18, 2022

Obituaries

December 19, 2022 - 4:28 PM

Melvin Roy Cole Akin was born on Dec. 13, 1969. He passed this life on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at the age of 53 at Saint Luke’s Hospital.

He was born to Melvin Roy Cole Sr. and Mary L. Yocham. 

He is survived by his children, Dylan, Kaytlin, MaKayla Reeser and Chase and Logan Roettgen; his five sisters and four brothers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Austin Reeser, two brothers and three sisters.

No services are planned. 

He was an organ donor. 

Cremation has taken place.

A celebration of life is planned for a later date.

Advertisement

Related
December 21, 2012
December 10, 2012
December 19, 2011
February 22, 2010
Most Popular