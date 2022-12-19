Melvin Roy Cole Akin was born on Dec. 13, 1969. He passed this life on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, at the age of 53 at Saint Luke’s Hospital.
He was born to Melvin Roy Cole Sr. and Mary L. Yocham.
He is survived by his children, Dylan, Kaytlin, MaKayla Reeser and Chase and Logan Roettgen; his five sisters and four brothers.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Austin Reeser, two brothers and three sisters.
No services are planned.
He was an organ donor.
Cremation has taken place.
A celebration of life is planned for a later date.
