Ruby Stubbs-Shackelford

Ruby Mae Stubbs-Shackelford of Moran, daughter of Arthur and Grace (Welborn) Hilt, was born May 7, 1935, in Kansas City, and departed this life on Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at the age of 85.
Ruby was a resident of the Iola area for over 20 years. She was a member of the Rod and Gun Club in Moran, and owned a thrift shop in Iola called The Buried Treasure. Ruby was a great mother and grandmother. She provided support and love to her family through anything, from making clothing for her grandchildren, to being there with an open ear. She had the biggest and kindest heart. Ruby loved traveling, photographing memories and taking in scenery either abroad or at home.
Ruby is preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Robert Stubbs; second husband, Norman Shackelford; three brothers, Alfred, Eugene and David Hilt; sister, Juanita Zimmerman; children, Catherine Farthing and Thomas Stubbs.
Ruby is survived by grandchildren Christine Rawson, Robert Houseman, Tiffany Farthing, Justin Farthing, Scott Marshall, Robert Stubbs and Bryce Stubbs; great-grandchildren Sabrina, Charles, Alexis, Steven, Isabella, Mason, Logan and Lucas.
A funeral service in honor of Ruby will take place at 10 a.m. on Monday at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Mildred. Family will greet friends on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in The Venue at the funeral home.
Memorials in honor of Ruby are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association and may be left with the funeral home.