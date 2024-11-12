Ruth Caudell

Ruth Elaine (Manbeck) Caudell, age 79, passed away at her Iola, Kansas, home Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024.
Ruth was born on July 22, 1945 in Moran, Kansas, to Everett “Bud” and Thelma (Cloyd) Manbeck. She graduated from LaHarpe High School with the class of 1963, and later attended Allen County Community College.
In July of 1963, Ruth married Lawrence Wools. The union was blessed with three children; Johnny Ray, Teresa Lynne, and Timothy Edmond. In 2005, Lawrence was involved in a farm truck accident that claimed his life. Ruth later met and married Sheldon Caudell, and gained more family members; Nancy (Ed) Ellington of Colony, Kathy (Gary) Holloway of Kincaid, and Vicky (Dennis) Hermreck of Modesta, California.
Ruth was a diligent worker and was employed at Gates Rubber Company for 27 ½ years before retiring in 2006. She made many friends during her Gates career. Her kindness towards others, warm smile, and gentle ways will be missed dearly by her family and everyone else who knew her.
Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband, Lawrence; second husband, Sheldon; both parents; brother, Clyde Manbeck; sisters, Dorothy Gilman, Lucille McClannahan, and Carolyn McGuffin; and brother-in-law, Gerald Clay.
She is survived by her children, John (Karen) Wools, Teresa (Jeff) Smith, and Tim (Virginia) Wools; 16 grandchildren; and 38 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her brother, Richard (Sherry) Manbeck, and four sisters, Mary Clay, Ida (Philip) Andruss, Barbara (Allen) Johnson, and Beth Prock.
Funeral services are Friday, Nov. 15, at 10 a.m. at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas. Burial will immediately follow at Baker Cemetery in Burlington.
Ruth’s family will greet friends the night prior to the service, Thursday, Nov. 14, from 5 to 7 p.m. in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Memorials are suggested to Iola Baptist Temple and can be left in the care of the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
