On Friday, May 13, 2022, Ruth Mead passed away at the age of 86, with family and friends by her side. Ruth is survived by her four children: Mark, Dan, Kathy and John as well as close friend and partner, Daryl Utt.
Ruth was born Sept. 10, 1935, in Welda, the 10th child of 12 and last daughter of Bethany and Irvin Neuenswander.
She married David Mead in 1956.
A graveside memorial is at 3 p.m. June 17, at Colony Cemetery.
Memorials are suggested to Colony Community Church, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola, Kansas.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
