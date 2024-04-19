Ruth Settlemyer

Ruth Marie Settlemyer, age 86, of Neosho Falls, died Wednesday, April 17, 2024, at Medicalodges of Iola.
She was born Feb. 14, 1938, in Bronson, to Lawrence Bolinger and Edith (Ludlum) Bolinger.
She married Vernon Settlemyer on Dec. 11, 1966. He preceded her in death.
Survivors include a son, Don Settlemyer, and daughter, Melinda Martin.
A visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, in The Venue at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. A funeral service is at 1 p.m. Thursday in the chapel at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Burial will follow in the Geneva Cemetery, Colony.
Advertisement
Advertisement