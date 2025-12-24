Sandra Flynn

Sandra Rae Flynn, 76, of Iola, died Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at Via Christi St. Francis Hospital, Wichita.
Sandra was born July 1, 1949, in Iola, to Glyndon Looker and Dorothy Jean (Churchill) Looker.
She was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Ayah Huskey.
Sandra is survived by her children, Corey Ray Huskey and Casey (Jamey Doty) Huskey.
Cremation will take place and a celebration of life service will be held later. Inurnment will be in Highland Cemetery, Iola.
Memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.
