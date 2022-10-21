Sandra Romine, age 61, of Humboldt, died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.
She was born on Feb. 6, 1961, in Chanute, to Wayne Homer Romine and Mildred Ina (Laver) Romine.
She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, Keith Alan Romine.
Survivors include her brothers, DeWayne and Mike Romine of Humboldt; and nieces and nephews.
Feuerborn Family Funeral Service of Iola is assisting Sandra’s family with arrangements for cremation. Condolences to the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
