 | Fri, Oct 21, 2022
Menu Search Log in

Sandra Romine

Feb. 6, 1961 — Oct. 18, 2022

Obituaries

October 21, 2022 - 5:21 PM

Sandra Romine, age 61, of Humboldt, died on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. 

She was born on Feb. 6, 1961, in Chanute, to Wayne Homer Romine and Mildred Ina (Laver) Romine. 

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother, Keith Alan Romine. 

Survivors include her brothers, DeWayne and Mike Romine of Humboldt; and nieces and nephews.

Feuerborn Family Funeral Service of Iola is assisting Sandra’s family with arrangements for cremation. Condolences to the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.

Advertisement

Related
July 15, 2021
September 25, 2020
July 10, 2019
March 10, 2010
Most Popular