Sarah Myers

Sarah grew up in a military family and moved around the country in her childhood before ultimately graduating from high school at the Bel Air Academy in Maryland. She later became a graduate of Neosho County Community College and did a variety of clerical work in the Chanute area. Her community was also important to her. She volunteered within the Historical Society at the Safari Museum and at the Chanute Public Library when she could and was a member of the Women’s Auxiliary.
On Oct. 15, 1987, Sarah married Roy Myers. They were married until his passing in 2014. Along with her own two sons from a previous marriage, she seemingly never knew a stranger and in her own way was “Mom” or “Grandma” to many. She enjoyed her knitting classes and all her friends there as well as her many other hobbies — crafting, garage sales, sewing, crocheting. Her creativity and maternal spirit was one in a million.
Sarah is survived by sons Elijah and Johnathan Ellis and their families, both of Wichita; daughter Robin Burke and family of Iola, daughter Ronda Clifford and family, son Jim Ellis and family, son Kirk Rossen and family, son Roger Myers and family, a brother, David Simpkinson of Sparta, Wis.; and several nieces and nephews
She was preceded in death by her parents, Halley and Louise and her husband Roy.
The family will accept friends and relatives for visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at Countryside Funeral Home in Chanute.
A memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday at Westview Southern Baptist Church in Chanute. Pastor Kevin McCarthy officiating. The family will hold a private inurnment at a later date.
Online condolences can be left at www.countrysidefh.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial suggestions have been made to Westview Southern Baptist Church of Chanute and can be mailed to or left with the funeral home. at 101 N. Highland, Chanute, KS 66720.
