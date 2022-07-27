Sau Fong Wong

Sau Fong “Judy” Wong, 96, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, in Hong Kong.
Sau Fong was born on Feb. 28, 1926 in Shanghai, China. She married the late Shu Wan Cheung in 1948, then moved to Hong Kong in 1951 where they raised their eight children. In 1985, Sau Fong moved to Iola with her children to help open and operate their family restaurant, China Palace. In 2011, she moved back to Hong Kong where she resided till her passing.
Her grandchildren were her pride and joy — she was deeply loved and a central figure in her grandchildren’s lives. She enjoyed knitting, cooking, and sharing a seat at the mahjong table with her friends and family.
Sau Fong was preceded in death by her daughter, Connie. She is survived by her seven children (Lily, Paul, Mary, Maria, Ben, Kelly and Carrie) and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held for her in Iola on Friday, Sept. 16. Flowers and cards are welcome and may be delivered to China Palace.
