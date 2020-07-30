Scott Richard Scheibmeir, age 52, passed away Friday, July 24, 2020, at his residence in Valley Center. Scott was born on Jan. 2, 1968, in Iola, to Donald Scheibmeir and Theresa (Sicka) Scheibmeir.
Scott graduated from Yates Center High School in 1986, and attended Neosho Community College in Chanute, where he graduated in 1988.
Scott Scheibmeir and Barbara Peterson were married on Oct. 19, 1991, in Yates Center. They later divorced. Scott and Barbara are the parents of Ryan Scheibmeir and Sara Scheibmeir.
Scott worked many years for FedEx Freight in Wichita. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and tending his garden. He liked sports, with the Royals and Chiefs being his favorites.
Scott was preceded in death by his mother, Theresa Scheibmeir; and brother-in-law, Merold Devenport.
Scott is survived by his son, Ryan Scheibmeir, Topeka; his daughter, Sara Scheibmeir, Wichita; his father, Donald Scheibmeir and wife, Janice, Piqua; his sisters, Sandy Devenport, Moberly, Mo., Cindy Tiblow and husband, Fred, Richmond, Lori Blake and husband, Mike, Emporia, Brenda Patton and husband, Keith, Portsmouth, Rhode Island; his brothers, Doug Scheibmeir and wife, Sue, Piqua, Brad Scheibmeir and wife, Debbie, Lebo; his step-sisters, Chris Sevart and husband, Doug, Chanute, Cheryl Fulsom and husband, Doyle, Hankamer, Texas, Cathy West and husband, Tim, Yates Center, Cindy Spoon and husband, Bill, Aubrey, Texas; many nieces and nephews that he dearly loved; and numerous other family members.
A memorial service honoring Scott’s life will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel, 1883 US Highway 54, Iola. Inurnment will follow in the St. Martin’s Catholic Cemetery, Piqua.
Memorials are suggested to WildTrust at the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism, and may be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, Iola.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.