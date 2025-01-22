Sergio Campanini was called by God on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. He was 88.
Sergio passed peacefully in Frisco, Texas, with his family by his side, chorusing their love for him.
Sergio was born Nov. 6, 1936, in Pieve di Cento, Italy, to Marino and Paola Campanini.
The eldest of four brothers, Sergio lived in Bologna, Italy where he graduated from the University of Bologna with a degree in mechanical engineering. He accepted a Fulbright Scholarship to attend Cornell University in Ithaca, N.Y. He earned a master’s of business administration degree in 1962, where he met the love of his life, Charmaine. They recently celebrated 62 years of marriage.
Sergio and Charmaine were married in Castel San Pietro, Italy, on Sept. 8, 1962, where they then lived in Bologna. In 1965, they returned to the United States where they raised their children. In 1974, the family moved to Iola, Kansas, to open a new facility for Berg Manufacturing, Inc. In 1981, he founded Hose America, Inc. and several related companies. These companies were consolidated and become known as Tramec, Inc., sold to MacLean-Fogg Company, and is now known as Tramec Sloan, LLC.
He was active in the Iola community where he served on the boards of directors at Iola State Bank and Iola Industries, Inc., and as a Eucharistic Minister at St. John’s Catholic Church.
Sergio is remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and great-grandfather, as an entrepreneur and business executive, and as a devout Roman Catholic.
He was adventurous, and enjoyed spending time with his family, sailing, and traveling. He was active in the Truck Trailer Manufacturers Association industry trade group. A mechanical engineer, he held several U.S. patents that revolutionized braking systems in the trucking industry. As president of Berg Manufacturing, he played a critical role in designing, developing and manufacturing as well as setting safety standards for heavy-duty anti-lock braking and electrical systems with the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Sergio is survived by his devoted wife, Charmaine, of Plano, Texas; his sons and their spouses Roberto and Jayne Campanini of McKinney, Texas, David and Cheryl Campanini of Camdenton, Mo., and Steven Campanini of Irving, Texas; eight grandchildren, Christopher, Zachary, Nichole, Bailey, Shawn, Gemma, Isabella, and Ian; and two great-grandchildren, Shiloh and Mila; his brother, Ugo Campanini; two nieces, Silvia and Maria Sole; two nephews, Marco and Andrea; one great-niece, Elisa; and our great-nephews, Alessandro, Andrea, Nicola, and Alessandro, all of Bologna; a brother-in-law, Stanley Berg, and nephew Joel of Chicago.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Marino and Paola Campanini, and his brothers Luciano Campanini and Marcello Campanini.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, St. Gabriel the Archangel Catholic Community in McKinney, Texas, followed by graveside interment at Restland Funeral Home in Dallas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society at https://raiseyourway.donordrive.com/campaign/Sergio-Campanini
